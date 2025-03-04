Steven Gerrard is heading back to Anfield! Liverpool legend to renew Chelsea rivalry as he signs up for charity game alongside Peter Crouch
Steven Gerrard will once again take to the Anfield pitch for Liverpool in a charity game against Chelsea that will also feature Peter Crouch.
- Gerrard to take part in legends match at Anfield
- Will be joined by Crouch, Skrtel, Hyppia and others
- Cahill, Hasselbaink, & Zola will star for the Blues