FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-CHELSEAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'The last thing PGMOL needed' - Steve Cooper fumes at level of Premier League refereeing after Chelsea defeat as Leicester boss adds to complaints amid David Coote scandal

LeicesterChelseaS. CooperLeicester vs ChelseaPremier League

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper did not hold back in his criticism of Premier League officiating following his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

  • Leicester went down 2-1 to Chelsea
  • Cooper believes his side wrongly denied a penalty
  • First PL match since David Coote controversy
