Steve Bruce fires 'shocked' warning to Newcastle United hierarchy over £380m transfer exodus and Eddie Howe exit

Former Newcastle manager Bruce, who led the club from 2019 to 2021, expressed deep concern regarding Howe's departure and the transfer policy adopted by the hierarchy.

As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Bruce shared his amazement at the decision: "We’re all shocked at the timing of it. He's done a magnificent job. A lot of Newcastle fans, and I can still say I'm one of them, are going to be totally disappointed (and) a little bit disillusioned really with what's happening.

"It started a year ago. The Isak situation wasn't great for the football club at all. Newcastle made this pledge that, by 2030, they're going to try and win the Premier League. Unfortunately, it looks as if they've got to go down a different route, it doesn't look as if it's the same club as it was maybe two, three years ago, and the one thing you can't be doing is keep selling your best players."



