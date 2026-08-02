Bruno Guimaraes to hand in official transfer request at Newcastle United training camp

According to The Sun, Guimaraes is set to land at Newcastle United's Spanish training base in La Manga to personally demand a move to Arsenal. While the Gunners have been actively pursuing a deal for the 28-year-old midfielder, the player is now taking matters into his own hands. Guimaraes is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with new head coach Jaissle and sporting director Ross Wilson.

After enjoying an extended break following his international duties, the midfielder will officially inform the hierarchy of his wish to leave St James' Park and sign for Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions, putting immense pressure on the club's board.



