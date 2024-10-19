Steve Bruce's four-month-old grandson tragically dies as ex-Premier League manager's current team Blackpool release emotional statement
Blackpool have confirmed manager Steve Bruce will miss their Barnsley clash due to the "tragic passing of his four-month-old grandson Madison".
- Bruce's baby grandson has tragically lost his life
- Blackpool manager to miss Saturday's game
- Salford assistant Alex Bruce to be absent from Crewe game