Stefano Pioli sacked as Fiorentina boss amid winless start to season just four months after leaving Al-Nassr for Serie A return

The Viola are winless in the league this season, with four draws and six defeats in their opening 10 matches, leaving them near the bottom of the table. Their strong start in the UEFA Conference League, where they sit top of the table with two wins from two games, wasn’t enough to save Pioli from dismissal.

The club’s official statement read: “ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Stefano Pioli has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team.”

Meanwhile Fiorentina have announced a temporary replacement for Pioli until a new head coach is appointed. The club stated: “Daniele Galloppa will take charge of the first team temporarily, starting from this afternoon's training session.”

Pioli’s sacking follows Fiorentina’s decision to terminate the contract of sporting director Daniel Prade.