Stefan de Vrij ready to leave Inter as Premier League club emerge as contenders to sign Netherlands international
De Vrij heading for San Siro exit
The future of De Vrij at the San Siro is looking increasingly uncertain. According to a report from Tuttosport, the 33-year-old centre-back has grown frustrated with his reduced role in the squad and is keen to leave the club in January. The veteran defender, who has been a stalwart for the Nerazzurri since joining from Lazio in 2018, is eager to secure regular playing time to bolster his chances of featuring for the Netherlands at the upcoming World Cup in North America.
While De Vrij is pushing for a winter exit, his contract situation makes him an attractive proposition for suitors looking for a bargain. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026, but reports indicate that Inter may not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives in January, or they could risk losing him for a minimal fee or on a free transfer if he runs down the final months of his contract or negotiates an early release.
Forest leading the chase?
Nottingham Forest have been named as a leading contender for his signature. The Premier League side, currently enjoying a solid season, are reportedly looking to add experience to their backline. De Vrij’s pedigree - having won the Scudetto and played in European finals - fits the profile of a player who could provide immediate leadership and stability.
However, Forest are not alone. Portuguese giants Benfica and fellow Serie A side Bologna are also keeping tabs on the Dutchman. Bologna, in particular, could offer De Vrij the chance to stay in Italy, a league he knows inside out, though the allure of a new challenge in the Premier League or Portugal might prove more tempting.
The World Cup ultimatum
The driving force behind De Vrij’s sudden urgency is the 2026 World Cup in North America. At 33 years old, the tournament represents his final opportunity to appear on the global stage. However, his status within the Oranje setup has come under threat due to his lack of minutes at club level.
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has reportedly made it clear to his senior players that reputation alone will not secure a seat on the plane. With competitors such as Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven and Nathan Ake all vying for spots in the Dutch defence, De Vrij knows that stagnation at Inter is effectively a resignation letter from international duty. He needs consistent, high-level football between January and May to prove he is still sharp enough to handle the rigours of a World Cup.
Staying in Serie A?
While the allure of the Premier League or the Champions League with Benfica is strong, a stay in Italy cannot be ruled out. Bologna have emerged as a dark horse in the race for his signature. The Rossoblu are looking for reinforcements to sustain their own ambitions and could offer De Vrij the comfort of remaining in a league he has dominated for over a decade.
For De Vrij, a move to Bologna would require less adaptation than a switch to the frantic pace of the Premier League. However, financial constraints could prove a stumbling block, with the defender’s current salary at Inter likely exceeding Bologna’s wage structure unless a significant compromise is reached.
From Inter’s perspective, De Vrij’s departure is seen as a necessary evolution. The club is in the midst of rejuvenating a squad that has relied heavily on veterans in recent years. With younger defenders like Yann Bisseck stepping up and the imperious form of Alessandro Bastoni, De Vrij has become an expensive luxury.
Tuttosport notes that Inter are unlikely to stand in his way. The club is aware of his service and professionalism over the last seven years and is reportedly willing to facilitate a smooth exit. Whether this manifests as a mutual termination of his contract to allow a free transfer, or a deal involving a minimal fee, the priority for the Nerazzurri is to remove his wages from the books to potentially fund their own January targets.
