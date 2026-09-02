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Spurs in trouble! Tottenham’s £320m summer spending spree could leave them facing UEFA financial rules breach
The cost of a North London revolution
Tottenham Hotspur have embarked on a record-breaking summer of recruitment, shelling out approximately £320m to overhaul a squad that narrowly avoided the drop last season. Under the guidance of De Zerbi, the club has aggressively pursued top-tier talent, breaking their internal transfer record twice to secure the services of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali for a combined £185m.
Beyond the marquee midfield arrivals, Spurs also raided Manchester City for Savio and Omar Marmoush in a deal worth up to £145m, while securing Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk on a deadline day loan that includes a £75m option to buy.
Football financial expert Stefan Borson highlighted the scale of this commitment, stating to talkSPORT: "They have spent very big. I think you would have not imagined a spend level of £300m just up front. That's not even excluding add-ons. I think around £300m and a bit more probably."
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Missing revenue and the wage bill trap
The financial pressure on Tottenham is exacerbated by their current absence from European competition, which significantly impacts their bottom line. Without the lucrative television and gate receipts associated with the Champions League or Europa League, Borson estimates that the club is operating with a massive deficit compared to previous years.
He noted: "They've spent very heavily and obviously they're probably broadly £100m down on revenue for this current season versus last season because they have no European football." This shortfall makes the increased expenditure on player salaries a high-stakes gamble for the hierarchy.
Borson explained that the club has effectively built a Champions League cost base without the guaranteed income to support it. He added: "And they're okay for probably one season. So if they didn't qualify this season they're probably okay. But they're going to start to come up against the tests if they don't get Champions League football."
UEFA’s strict regulatory hurdles
Ironically, the very success Tottenham craves - a return to European football - could trigger a formal breach of UEFA’s stringent regulations. While Premier League teams must adhere to the Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) limit of 85 per cent of revenue, UEFA requires those competing in its tournaments to keep costs below 70 per cent.
Furthermore, UEFA’s Football Earnings Rule (FER) dictates that clubs cannot exceed an aggregate loss of €60m over a three-year monitoring period. Given the massive outlay during the recent window, Spurs are already walking a thin line regarding these specific continental benchmarks.
Discussing the potential impact, Borson stated: "I think one year out is probably manageable. They'll breach the Football Earnings test if they qualify for European football. Either way, whatever happens now they're already over that. On a three year basis you only have a maximum hit of €60m."
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The desperate need for player sales
To mitigate the risk of a breach, Tottenham may be forced to look toward significant player departures in the coming windows. Unless the club can generate substantial profits through sales, the current trajectory suggests a clash with FER is inevitable.
Borson expressed skepticism about the club's ability to balance the books quickly, saying: "So unless they somehow manage to sell some players at the end of the season for big profits - which I don't think is likely - they're likely to be in immediate breach of the football earnings rule."
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