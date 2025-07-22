Sporting CP offer Man Utd chance to hijack Arsenal's Vitkor Gyokeres move for second week in a row as Swedish striker makes transfer preference clear
Manchester United were offered a chance to hijack Arsenal's transfer move for Viktor Gyokeres for a second week in a row by Sporting CP, but the Swedish striker has made it clear that his preferred destination remains Arsenal. Last week, reports emerged that the Red Devils could swoop in and secure a transfer for Gyokeres after talks between Sporting and the Gunners stalled.
- United Gyokeres transfer again
- Gyokeres keen on joining Arsenal
- Red Devils enquired about Ekitike