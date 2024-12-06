Sporting CP crumble without Ruben Amorim! Portuguese giants lose three straight games for first time in over five years since new Man Utd manager's departure as fans wave white handkerchiefs to demand Joao Pereira be sacked already
Sporting CP's form has suddenly dipped after Ruben Amorim left them for Manchester United last month.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amorim left Sporting CP in November
- Lost three games in a row since
- Fans demand sacking of Pereira