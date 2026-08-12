La Gazzetta retrace the story like this. In July 2022, Juventus signed Cambiaso from Genoa for €6 million plus the full registration rights to Radu Dragusin (who recently moved to Fiorentina) and 15% of any future resale of the Ligurian wide player. Dragusin then produced a couple of top-level seasons at Genoa, enough to convince Tottenham, in January 2024, to pay almost €30 million, also including Spence's own six-month loan. It was not a dry loan, but one with an option to buy set at around €10 million.





Then comes the question, posed by Gazzetta, of what the Englishman's value would be today if the rossoblu directors had been able to trigger that clause. Financial problems, caused by the collapse of the ownership at the time, 777 Partners, wiped out the option, while A-Cap took their place, not for long given the arrival of the Romanian Sucu shortly afterwards, at the helm of the club.





What is certain is that Spence's price has tripled, or almost, compared with the €10 million Genoa could have paid to keep him.