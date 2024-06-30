Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal joins Cristiano Ronaldo in European Championship record books after conjuring up sublime assist for Fabian Ruiz in last-16 encounter against Georgia
Spain's Lamine Yamal has been setting the Euros alight, and the 16-year-old has now matched a Cristiano Ronaldo record from 2004.
- Spain win 4-1 over Georgia in last-16
- Yamal emulates Ronaldo after bagging assist
- Also matches Zidane for special stats