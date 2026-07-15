Spain are going to take some stopping! Winners and losers as La Roja lay down a marker ahead of World Cup final while France's fabled forwards exit with a whimper

It all started going badly wrong for Didier Deschamps' much-fancied side just 20 minutes in, and in truth they never really recovered. Spain, meanwhile, controlled proceedings with class and composure.

French left-back Lucas Digne completely lost sight of Lamine Yamal after controlling a deep cross, and in his attempt to make a clearance he punted the Spain winger rather than the ball. The referee immediately pointed to the spot, and the resulting penalty was confidently converted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Les Bleus offered barely anything in response despite the wealth of attacking riches at their disposal, and the 2018 World Cup winners were brutally punished for their inaction just before the hour mark. Pedro Porro played a neat one-two with Dani Olmo on the edge of the box and his run wasn't tracked, leaving the Tottenham man with all the time in the world to fire beyond the onrushing Mike Maignan.

Things could have gotten even worse for France just moments later when Yamal cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable strike beyond Maignan, but the goal was ruled out for offside. However, France did not make the most of that reprieve, failing to muster anything like a clear-cut chance as they were unexpectedly dumped out at the semi-final stage.

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