'We've been hurt' - Southampton blast 'unheard of' Spygate sanctions as Saints boss Tonda Eckert faces fresh misconduct hearing

Speaking ahead of the impending hearing, Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons urged the FA to consider the devastating impact of the EFL’s initial ruling. "What we hope as a club is they actually recognise where we are at the moment, and what we've already been through, because I think it has to be taken into account," Parsons stated. "We lose money not being in the Premier League, but [local] businesses lose money. We had to spend a huge amount on legal fees, and it really impacts the club even further.

"I really feel like we've taken enough. We've been hurt. I think it's one of the largest sanctions ever when it comes to football, or even sporting, history. We don't want to be seen as a victim of this. We need to get on. We've had our cards dealt."

Manager Eckert echoed these sentiments during a BBC interview on Monday, characterising the penalties as "absolutely unheard of in the history of sports". He added: "It's been a big, big punishment. And it's tough for me to say that because it concerns me. I'm judging on myself, not an outside situation. But I've asked for forgiveness for what I've done. I've apologised publicly."



