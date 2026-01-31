Getty Images Sport
Sources: Fiorentina and Lazio interested in USMNT and Celtic defender Auston Trusty
- AFP
Interest in Trusty
Sources tell GOAL that Trusty is on the radar of the two Serie A sides, who are among those impressed with his recent run for Celtic. Trusty has been standing out in the Europa League, scoring against Bologna on Jan. 22 before finding the back of the net again in last Thursday’s rematch. Thanks to Trusty's contributions, Celtic qualified for the knockout round of the competition, where they'll face Stuttgart on February 19 and 26 in the playoff phase.
The two clubs interested in Trusty are in different situations at the moment, with Lazio fighting closer to the top of Serie A while Fiorentina scrap for survival. Lazio are currently eighth in the league on 32 points, although they have played an extra game more than many above them. They're currently eight points behind sixth-place Como, who occupy the final European spot in Serie A. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are currently 18th, one point away from safety through their 22 games.
The Daily Record first reported interest in Trusty.
Trusty's history at Celtic
Trusty joined Celtic in 2024, making the move to the Scottish giants after a brief stint with Sheffield United. The American was one of the standout players at Sheffield United, despite the club's relegation, with Celtic quick to sign him when the club fell to the Championship. Since arriving in Glasgow, he's featured 62 times, helping the club win the league and League Cup in his first and so far only full season in Scotland.
It's been a difficult season for Celtic, though, as they've seen multiple managers come and go this season. Brendan Rodgers was sacked by the club in October and, after a brief interim run from Martin O'Neill, former Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy was hired in December. He lasted just eight games before being fired himself, leading to O'Neill's return once again. The club currently sits third in the Scottish League, although they are still in the Europa League, largely thanks to Trusty's contributions.
The American has been one of the club's best players in this trying season, starting 14 times and helping the club cope with an injury to fellow USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has been out since October.
The USMNT angle
Trusty has been on the fringes of the USMNT for several years and put in his best performance in his most recent game with the national team. Handed the start against Uruguay, Trusty was one of several standouts in the 5-1 win, assisting one of Alex Freeman's goals while also emerging as the most accurate passer on the field by completing 45 of his 46 passes.
Despite his successes in England and Scotland, opportunities have been few and far between for Trusty, who only earned that one cap in 2025. In total, he has five appearances for the senior national team. The 27-year-old defender is right in the mix ahead of the World Cup, though, competing with the likes of Carter-Vickers, Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, and Noahkai Banks for centerback spots at the upcoming tournament.
What comes next?
Fresh off their Europa League win over Utrecht on Thursday, Celtic are now looking ahead to a league match against Falkirk on Sunday. They'll then face another short turnaround before facing Aberdeen this coming Wednesday. The transfer deadline is Monday.
