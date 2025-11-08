Getty Images Sport
Sources: Brian Gutierrez a target for Chivas as Chicago Fire star midfielder considers Mexico switch
Chivas' interest
Chivas de Guadalajara are expected to make an official approach soon, sources tell GOAL. No formal offer or transfer fee has been discussed, but contact between the clubs is anticipated in the near future.
The interest comes shortly after Gutierrez obtained his Mexican passport. Chivas traditionally sign only Mexican players, though they have shown more flexibility in recent years - most notably by signing Mexican-American forward Cade Cowell, who has represented the U.S. at senior level.
International future
Gutierrez’s new passport could also impact his international career. Sources tell GOAL that the Mexican federation has reached out to gauge his interest in a potential switch to El Tri.
While no decision was made ahead of the November international break - the final one of 2025 - Mexico are expected to hold training camps in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, providing further opportunities for players to make a push for a World Cup spot.
Gutierrez has represented the U.S. at multiple youth levels and earned two senior caps earlier this year after joining the USMNT’s January camp. He was later named to Mauricio Pochettino’s preliminary Gold Cup roster but has not featured for the national team since.
Homegrown star
A native of Berwyn, Illinois, he joined the Fire academy in 2015 and signed a Homegrown contract in 2020. Since then, he has made 149 MLS appearances across all competitions and helped Chicago end its playoff drought this season with a trip to the postseason.
What comes next?
Chicago’s campaign ended in the MLS Playoffs following a two-game series defeat to top-seeded Philadelphia Union. The Fire had advanced past the Wild Card round with a 3-1 victory over Orlando City - their first postseason win since 2009.
With the season concluded, attention now turns to Gutierrez’s future amid growing interest from abroad.
