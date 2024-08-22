'Something special' - Milan's ground-breaking maternity policy means women's footballers can be 'comfortable' and not 'scared' of becoming a mother
Milan's ground-breaking new maternity policy has been praised for letting its women's players feel 'comfortable' about having a child, not 'scared'.
- Milan unveiled new maternity policy this month
- Offers ground-breaking assurances to mothers
- Captain says it will stop players being 'scared'