'Innovation remains central to how we engage fans' - MLS enters prediction market space with Polymarket partnership

Beyond the sponsorship, the deal marks a structural shift in how MLS plans to engage with prediction markets. Polymarket will become the league’s first Authorized Prediction Market (APM) - a newly created designation that gives MLS greater control over the types of prediction products tied to its competitions.

“As MLS continues to grow, innovation remains central to how we engage fans and evolve the league,” said Gary Stevenson, MLS Deputy Commissioner and President of Soccer United Marketing in a statement. “Partnering with Polymarket allows us to integrate prediction markets as a new fan engagement format and position MLS as an early leader among global soccer properties.”

Under the agreement, Polymarket will serve as the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of MLS, the MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup presented by Audi, and Leagues Cup, positioning the league among the first major soccer properties to formally integrate prediction-based insights into its digital ecosystem.