Soccer reportedly overtakes baseball as America’s third-most popular sport
Soccer passes baseball
Soccer has reached a new benchmark in the United States. Per The Economist, 10 percent of Americans now identify soccer as their favorite sport, edging it narrowly ahead of baseball, long considered the country's pastime. Only American football and basketball rank higher in overall popularity.
American sports, ranked...
American football remains the most popular sport in the United States, with 37 percent of the population naming it as their favorite, while basketball ranks second at 17 percent. Below soccer in the popularity rankings are baseball, hockey, MMA, and several other sports.
Fans’ self-declared favourite sport (U.S.), Q4 2024 — Source:The Economist, using Ampere Analysis Sport Share of fans (%) American football 36 Basketball 17 Football (soccer) 10 Baseball 9 Ice hockey 4 Tennis 3 Boxing/MMA* 3 Golf 2
MLS's part
The growth of the sport has been closely tied to the evolution of Major League Soccer. Founded in 1993 as part of the United States’ commitment to hosting the 1994 FIFA World Cup, MLS launched its first season in 1996 and has since expanded from 10 teams to 30 across the U.S. and Canada.
That expansion, combined with the arrival of global stars and increased investment in infrastructure and youth development, has helped soccer establish itself as a major force in the North American sports landscape and an increasingly relevant league on the global stage.
What's next for American soccer?
MLS kicks off its 2026 campaign on Feb. 21, NWSL's new season starts on March 13, and the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup gets underway on June 11.
