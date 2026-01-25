'We smelt blood!' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson fires warning to Championship promotion rivals as Rob Mac sends 'never ever give up' message after QPR comeback

Speaking to the press post-match, Wrexham boss Parkinson praised his players for taking advantage of QPR's precarious situation. "You saw how quickly we got the ball and got back [after the late equaliser], we smelt blood," he said. "You can feel that as a team sometimes. Their lad got sent off, I don't know whether that impacted it or not, but you felt that we were the team most likely to go and win it.

"Josh showed incredible technique and what can I say about Ollie - his goals-per-minutes, it's probably the top in the league.

"The big thing for us was that we were leaving players out of the team that may have expected to play. I felt the professionalism of the group got us the win. Players are always disgruntled when they're not in the team, but there was a togetherness about the group and that showed, particularly with Josh and Ollie.

"It was difficult out there. It's probably the worst pitch in the division. To go away with the three points is a big bonus for us."

