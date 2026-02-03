Sir David Beckham ‘the one’ to unite Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami as MLS transfer talk resurfaces on the back of CR7’s Al-Nassr strike action

Quizzed on whether that could happen, with ex-England captain Beckham involved, former MLS star Rob Earnshaw - speaking via bookmaker Betfree - told GOAL: “If there was a place that could happen, it would be somewhere like Inter Miami. Unfortunately, I don’t think it will ever happen. All of the fanatics, we would love to see them play in a team one day and work together before they both retire. I don’t think it will happen but if there was a chance, I think David Beckham would be the one to make that happen.”

Earnshaw - who spent time in North America with Toronto FC, the Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps - added on why Ronaldo may be reluctant to join Messi in South Florida: “You have these two great football players that are global figures, very famous, great footballers - I can’t see it ever happening because you have two dominant figures that wherever they play, whatever team, it is their team.

“It might have to be a neutral team because if Ronaldo is going to go to Inter Miami, that is Messi’s team, we know it as that, and I don’t think that will happen. Same thing the other way around. If it was ever going to happen, it would have to be in a neutral team that they have both never played for and they are coming together. I hope we see it one day.

“Rewind back, they used to have Rest of the World vs Europe. I remember a Brazil vs Barcelona game, there was the Rest of the World team versus a team from Europe that used to get together. That might be the only way that we see these two come together in one team.”

