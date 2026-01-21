Getty
Sir David Beckham receives apology over 'objectifying' social media post amid public row with son Brooklyn
Beckhams in the spotlight once again
The Beckham family are rarely out of the limelight and have dominated headlines again this week due to an ongoing family feud. Brooklyn Beckham hit out at his "controlling" parents in a lengthy post on social media and made it clear he is not interested in reconciling with dad David and mum Victoria. The couple's eldest son also accused his parents of trying to "ruin his relationship" with wife Nicola Peltz and accused his mother of hijacking the first dance at his wedding and behaving inappropriately.
Sir David responded in an interview with CNBC, saying: "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad. What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."
Apology issued to Beckham
Amid all the speculation about the Beckham's family feud, Aherne took to social media to recall a time she met Sir David, posting: "My own #Beckham story. I interviewed him a couple of years ago for @talkSPORT drive... he put his hand on my arm and asked me to repeat a question. I sniffed that bit of arm several times on the train home. #brooklynbeckham."
Yet the post did not go down at all well and led to accusations she had been "objectifying" the former England captain. Aherne was swift in issuing an apology, posting: "Apologies for the offence caused with this. It was a wee joke. Not here to offend anyone or objectify men. Deepest, sincerest apologies. X"
Beckhams facing legal battle?
The ramifications of the Beckham family feud look set to continue, with speculation a legal battle could be about to ensue. According to The Times, Victoria owns the trademark to her eldest son’s name as she has owned the brand “Brooklyn Beckham” since December 2016. If Victoria refuses to give it up then an ugly legal saga could break out. Hayleigh Bosher, a lecturer in intellectual property law at Brunel University London, said: "Brooklyn would have to argue that it was registered in bad faith, and/or it was a restraint of trade. If she owns his name, then he can’t use his own name for a sponsorship deal without her permission. If he got a sponsorship deal from Nike to use his name on a pair of boots like his dad, or perfume, usually as the owner of your own name you would be signing that as part of the deal that they can use your name for the purpose of the deal. But since Victoria owns the trademark in his name that means she would have to sign for the use of the branding and potentially receive the money from the sponsorship deal.
"What would be really interesting but also really savage for their family would be arguing out in court whether Brooklyn Beckham is his identity and his brand, or it’s Victoria’s because they’ve built up the Beckham brand, which also happens to be her kid’s name. It sounds absurd to not have ownership of your own name but, because of this mesh of the name and the branding, it’s not that clear.”
What comes next?
What does seem certain is that the Beckham family will continue making headlines across the world for the time being. Sir David, who is co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, tends to split his time between the UK and the USA but has this week been spotted at the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
