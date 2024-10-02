Erik ten Hag Sir Alex FergusonGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Sir Alex Ferguson picks out ideal manager to replace Erik ten Hag as struggling Dutchman given 'two games' to save his job at Man Utd

Manchester UnitedE. ten HagPremier LeagueT. TuchelM. Allegri

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has reportedly identified the ideal candidate to replace Erik ten Hag.

  • Sir Alex identifies candidate to replace Ten Hag
  • Dutch manager given two-game deadline
  • United face Porto on Thursday in Europa League
