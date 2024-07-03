Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex FergusonGetty
Sir Alex Ferguson 'cannot imagine' Cristiano Ronaldo making 2026 World Cup as legendary ex-Man Utd boss suggests veteran Portugal striker won't be able to play at 'highest level'

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson doesn't expect to see a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo starring for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

  • Ronaldo has failed to score at Euro 2024
  • Al Nassr striker facing criticism for 'selfishness'
  • Will be 41 in two years' time
