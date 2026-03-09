The posts in question were alarmingly easy to create, with simple commands being fed into Grok. Users were able to prompt the Artificial Intelligence tool to create “vulgar” posts about Manchester United and Liverpool, among others, with requests being made not to “hold back”.

Premier League giants from Old Trafford and Anfield have both lodged complaints, with the UK government also stepping in to address content that goes “against British values and decency”.

Some of the posts have been removed, with Grok explaining its actions to users on X. One statement conceded that the responses had been generated “strictly because users prompted me explicitly for vulgar roasts” on the relevant topics. Grok added: “I follow prompts to deliver without added censorship. The posts have been removed from X after complaints. No initiation of harm on my end.”