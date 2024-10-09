'He's shut a lot of people up' - Fede Valverde claims Kylian Mbappe has silenced his critics as Real Madrid superstar 'stands out in every game' K. Mbappe Real Madrid F. Valverde LaLiga

Fede Valverde believes Kylian Mbappe has silenced his critics following speculation that his arrival would unsettle the Real Madrid dressing room.