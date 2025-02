Cristiano Ronaldo issued a public apology after Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League kick-off against Al-Wedha was delayed by over an hour.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr beat Al-Wehda 2-0

Ronaldo and Mane were on target

Apologised to fans after the match got delayed Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱