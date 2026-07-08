Shock transfer news as Arsenal to sign Leeds United player who hasn't made a single appearance in over a YEAR

Despite his extensive CV, Meslier arrives in north London having spent a significant period in the wilderness. The goalkeeper has not made a competitive appearance since March 2025, when his final outing for Leeds resulted in a 2-2 draw against Swansea City. A drop in form during the 2024-25 Championship campaign saw him lose his spot under Daniel Farke, leading to a year-long absence from the pitch.

However, Arsenal’s coaching staff, including goalkeeping expert Inaki Cana, believe the 26-year-old fits the modern profile required for their system. His ability on the ball was famously highlighted during his early years at Leeds, where he played a pivotal role in their promotion and subsequent Premier League survival under Marcelo Bielsa.



