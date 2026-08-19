Sheffield United risk facing a devastating 12-point deduction following a High Court winding-up order

According to the Daily Mail, Sheffield United are in serious danger of a 12-point penalty following a High Court decision. United World, the investment company belonging to former owner Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, initiated legal action against COH Sports Bidco. They claimed a debt of £35 million was still owed from the 2024 sale of the club.

The court ultimately issued a winding-up order against the company used by current custodians Helmy Eltoukhy and Steven Rosen to acquire the Yorkshire outfit. Consequently, the EFL are now investigating whether this constitutes a damaging breach of their regulations, leaving the club in a precarious position.