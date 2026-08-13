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How to buy Sheffield United 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season tickets

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Sheffield United are back in action - and here's how you can secure tickets

Can Chris Wilder guide Sheffield United back to the promised land of the Premier League once again? With a squad featuring the likes of Patrick Bamford and Harrison Burrows, the dream of a Wembley return - with a different result this time - is very much alive.

You could be at Bramall Lane to find out. How can you get your hands on tickets to see the Blades in action during the 2026/27 season? Let GOAL give you the full lowdown.

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Upcoming Sheffield United 2026/27 fixtures

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Sat 15 Aug 2026, 17:30Sheffield United vs Birmingham CityBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026, 15:00Swansea City vs Sheffield UnitedSwansea.com Stadium, SwanseaBuy Tickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00Cardiff City vs Sheffield UnitedCardiff City Stadium, CardiffBuy Tickets
Tue 1 Sep 2026, 19:45Sheffield United vs Bolton WanderersBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00Sheffield United vs Norwich CityBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Tue 8 Sep 2026, 19:45Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield UnitedEwood Park, BlackburnBuy Tickets
Sun 13 Sep 2026, 12:00Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton WanderersBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 12:30Stoke City vs Sheffield Unitedbet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-TrentBuy Tickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Sheffield United vs Lincoln CityBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Wed 14 Oct 2026, 19:45Portsmouth vs Sheffield UnitedFratton Park, PortsmouthBuy Tickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Bristol City vs Sheffield UnitedAshton Gate, BristolBuy Tickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 12:30Sheffield United vs Derby CountyBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Fri 30 Oct 2026, 20:00Sheffield United vs WrexhamBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Tue 3 Nov 2026, 19:45Preston North End vs Sheffield UnitedDeepdale, PrestonBuy Tickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield UnitedThe Valley, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Sheffield United vs WatfordBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Tue 24 Nov 2026, 19:45Sheffield United vs SouthamptonBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00QPR vs Sheffield UnitedLoftus Road, LondonBuy Tickets
Fri 4 Dec 2026, 20:00Sheffield United vs West Ham UnitedBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Tue 8 Dec 2026, 19:45Millwall vs Sheffield UnitedThe Den, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00Sheffield United vs BurnleyBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Fri 18 Dec 2026, 20:00West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield UnitedThe Hawthorns, West BromwichBuy Tickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 12:30Sheffield United vs MiddlesbroughBramall Lane, SheffieldBuy Tickets
Tue 29 Dec 2026, 19:45Derby County vs Sheffield UnitedPride Park, DerbyBuy Tickets
Fri 1 Jan 2027, 17:30Burnley vs Sheffield UnitedTurf Moor, BurnleyBuy Tickets

How to buy Sheffield United 2026/27 tickets?

There are multiple ticketing options for Sheffield United games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal on their website.

  1. British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:  
  2. First to season ticket holders  
  3. Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases  
  4. Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.  

Sheffield United memberships range from £20 for ‘Junior Blades’ up to £70 for ‘Blade Member+’. All memberships offer benefits including early access to match tickets, discounted home tickets, and complimentary access to U21 fixtures played at Bramall Lane.

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How much are Sheffield United 2026/27 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Sheffield United tickets at Bramall Lane on a match-by-match basis, each fixture is categorised into Cat A*, Cat A, or Cat B, with adult prices ranging from £30–£46.

Concessionary rates apply for seniors (60+), disabled supporters, young adults/students (U22), U18s, and Junior Blades in every home area of the stadium.

How to get Sheffield United season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Bramall Lane for every Sheffield United home game in the Championship during the 2026/27 season. 

As well as guaranteeing reserved seats in the stands for all 23 league matches (excluding Cup or Playoff matches), 2,700 loyalty points are awarded to each season ticket holder, boosting their chances of purchasing tickets to high-profile away or cup ties.

Where can I stay around Bramall Lane?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Bramall Lane and across Sheffield during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available near the ground, while the town’s transportation links also mean it is possible to stay further afield around your matchday experience:

History of Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane is a football stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. It's been the home of Sheffield United since the club was established in 1889 and is the oldest major stadium in the world that still hosts professional football matches. 

Bramall Lane is one of only two grounds (the other being the Oval) which has staged England football internationals, an England Test cricket match (1902) and an FA Cup Final (1912 replay).

The ground was extensively renovated in the wake of the Taylor Report and made an all-seater stadium in 1994, with a capacity of 32,050. During 2022, it hosted UEFA Women's European Championship matches, including the semi-final between England and Sweden.

Frequently asked questions

There are multiple ticketing options for Sheffield United games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders

Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases

Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

Sheffield United memberships range from £20 for ‘Junior Blades’ up to £70 for ‘Blade Member+’. All memberships offer benefits including early access to match tickets, discounted home tickets and complimentary access to U21 fixtures played at Bramall Lane

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Sheffield United tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo for tickets.

The best way to buy cheap Sheffield United tickets is to firstly go to the club’s official site and then look for available tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of Bramall Lane. Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that sometimes tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

Yes, you can discover the rich club history of Sheffield United with an unforgettable stadium tour of Bramall Lane. This behind-the-scenes experience gives you exclusive access to areas normally off-limits to the public. Explore the home dressing room, walk down the player's tunnel, sit in the dugouts, and get pitchside for a true insider's look at one of the oldest professional stadiums in the world. 'Stadium', 'Legends' and 'Matchday' Tours are all available. Check out all the information and book your Tour at https://www.sufc.co.uk/tickets-membership/stadium-tours/

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