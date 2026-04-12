‘She gave it everything’ - Sophia Wilson returns to USWNT after 17 months in win over Japan

Wilson told media this week that she’s gone with a slicked-back low bun - easy and efficient, two very important traits when you’re a new mom. Wilson, who gave birth to her daughter Gigi in September, has returned to action with the Portland Thorns this NWSL season and was called back into USWNT camp for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics for this window against Japan.

“I feel more grounded, more present, and I think that’s how I view the game as well,” Wilson said ahead of her first match back with the national team.

“I realized that my career is going by, and while I’m still in my prime years, I want to enjoy it all. You can’t play soccer forever, unfortunately. So I think just being present, more than anything, is what I’m trying to take from being a mom.”

While Wilson didn’t find the back of the net - a familiar sight for a striker with 24 USWNT goals - she was directly involved in several chances across her 67 minutes. Whether it was her service to the far post, runs in behind Japan’s press, or her off-ball movement creating space for players like Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Heaps pushing higher, Wilson’s impact was clear.

In the postgame press conference, Emma Hayes made a point to highlight that effort. “That’s the first time Soph’s had to play in a game at that level since the Olympic gold medal final, so I’m proud of her for that.”

Wilson is the 18th mother to play for the USWNT, and after logging 70 minutes on Saturday night, she’s now within touching distance of another milestone. If she scores in one of the next two matches, she’ll become the ninth mother to score for the national team.