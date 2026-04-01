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'What a long journey she's been on' - Sophia Wilson, Tierna Davidson are back and the USWNT have reason for excitement: Winners and losers of Emma Hayes' April squad

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C. Dickey

There were a few surprises, along with plenty to be excited about, as Emma Hayes announced a squad that might look close to her World Cup qualifying group.

U.S. women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes could hardly believe what she was watching over the weekend. Sophia Wilson - back on the pitch after giving birth in September - played 70 minutes in Portland Thorns’ 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current and didn’t look like someone easing her way back.

It’s been a long road, but after narrowly missing out on the SheBelieves Cup roster, the Olympic gold medalist is officially back in the mix - and in strong form.

Hayes, speaking after the roster release, didn’t hide her excitement.

“Watching her play 70 minutes the other night, I couldn’t believe she had a baby and came back,” Hayes said.

“I’ve remained in contact with [Wilson], and we’ve spoken regularly, and this absolutely feels like the right time. It’s really important for us to start getting players like Soph back into a rhythm in preparation for World Cup qualifiers.”

Wilson’s return also brings a partial reunion of the famed “Triple Espresso” frontline with Trinity Rodman back alongside her. For now, it’s more of a double shot - with Mallory Swanson still working her way back from maternity leave - but it marks the first time since the Olympics that at least two-thirds of that trio are together again.

Wilson enters camp with 58 caps and 24 goals, having played all four matches for Portland this season after missing the entirety of the 2025 NWSL campaign.

She isn’t the only notable return. Defender Tierna Davidson is back in the squad after a 13-month absence following an ACL injury early in the 2025 season. Her last USWNT appearance came against Japan on February 26, 2025, at the SheBelieves Cup.

Hayes said Davidson’s minutes will be carefully managed.

“She’ll be used in a limited capacity,” Hayes said. “What a long journey she’s been on. She’s a great player, but she’s also a brilliant person - a deep thinker who challenges me. I really enjoy her company, and I’m looking forward to bringing her back in.”

The 26-player roster blends experience and youth. Veterans like Lindsey Heaps, Emily Sonnett, and Rose Lavelle all bring over 100 caps, while 10 players have 10 or fewer. It’s the second straight camp in which every player has at least one cap, though the range of experience remains wide.

The USWNT will be tested by Japan, the reigning 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions. Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell returns as the third keeper, rotating in after recent camps featuring Mandy McGlynn, Claudia Dickey, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

With three matches against Japan, Hayes is expected to rotate heavily - experimenting, filling gaps, and continuing to build toward the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from a crucial roster, with less than five months to go until qualifying begins.

  • Sophia WilsonGetty Images

    WINNER: Sophia Wilson

    This is the moment Wilson has been working toward: a return to the national team after stepping away from both club and country to become a mom to her daughter, Gigi.

    Wilson remains one of the USWNT’s most dangerous attacking players - and her resume backs it up. The forward has 58 caps and 24 goals, including three at the 2024 Paris Olympics to help secure the program’s fifth gold medal.

    Now, after a 17-month absence, she’s back in the squad - though her minutes will be carefully managed. Hayes said the inclusion of players like Jameese Joseph and Ally Sentnor is key to easing Wilson back in as she builds toward full fitness.

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  • United States v Zambia: Women's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day -1Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Tierna Davidson

    Davidson remains a key piece of the USWNT backline - even if, for now, it’s in a limited role. Beyond being a composed, left-footed center back, she brings a level of humility and game intelligence that’s hard to replicate.

    After a long road back from ACL surgery, Davidson has begun to find consistent minutes again with Gotham FC, earning her return to the national team setup.

    “She’s a little behind Soph,” Hayes said Wednesday. “So, bringing her back up to speed, she’ll be used in a limited capacity.”

    Davidson enters camp with 67 caps and three goals, and a résumé that includes a 2019 World Cup title and gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    “She’s a great player and such a brilliant person - a deep thinker,” Hayes added.

  • Cat Macario, USWNTImagn

    LOSER: Cat Macario

    Cat Macario is a notable omission - one driven by injury and timing as much as anything else. Despite her high-profile move from Chelsea to the San Diego Wave, her minutes have been limited, and her timeline for a debut in San Diego remains unclear.

    That uncertainty has carried over to the national team. Macario was a standout for the USWNT in 2025, but hasn’t featured under Hayes since the Dec. 1 win over Italy.

    At her best, Macario adds a different dimension to the U.S. attack. But with Sophia Wilson back in the mix and the continued emergence of Jameese Joseph and Ally Sentnor - both capable of leading the line - the competition has only intensified.

    For now, Macario finds herself on the outside looking in, with ground to make up in a rapidly evolving forward pool.

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  • Jane CampbellGetty Images

    WINNER: Jane Campbell

    Jane Campbell’s call-up is no small feat, especially as the most experienced goalkeeper in this group. She’s been steady for a Houston Dash side that has historically struggled defensively but is off to a strong start this season, sitting fifth with a 2-1-0 record.

    To her credit, the Dash are tied for the fewest goals conceded in the league with two.

    Campbell has 10 caps with the USWNT but hasn’t featured since Feb. 26, 2025, a loss to Japan. Even with this return, her place in the rotation isn’t guaranteed, with both Claudia Dickey and Phallon Tullis-Joyce pushing for the No. 1 and No. 2 roles.

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