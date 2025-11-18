+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
BPC and VansBlack Players for Change
Siddhant Lazar

'Shared focus on community, sport, and creative expression' - Black Players for Change and Vans launch Vans x BPC Era collaboration to support soccer access programs

Black Players for Change (BPC) and Vans have introduced a limited, made-to-order Vans x BPC collection based on the Eras silhouette. Featuring two minimalist colorways and the BPC emblem on the heel, proceeds from the release will benefit BPC initiatives. BPC is a player-led nonprofit within MLS that works to advance racial equality in soccer and local communities.

  • Vans x BPCVans

    'Excited to collaborate with Vans'

    Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of Black Players for Change, framed the drop as more than a fashion moment, saying the collaboration channels creative energy into practical community outcomes.

    The BPC-Vans partnership positions the shoe as both a cultural symbol and a fundraising vehicle: every pair sold helps underwrite BPC initiatives aimed at youth programming, pitch builds, and opportunities for players from underrepresented communities. That mission-driven language is central to the project’s public messaging and guided how the collaboration was executed.

    “We’re excited to collaborate with Vans on this collection, which reflects our shared focus on community, sport, and creative expression,” said Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of BPC.

  • Design details

    The capsule leans into Vans’ simple, iconic lines. Two colorways - black with white trim and white with black trim - keep the aesthetic clean and wearable while spotlighting the BPC mark: a wrapped BPC logo appears on the heel as a small but visible signifier of the partnership. The release also includes subtle touches intended to signal inclusivity and balance, blending the brand’s skate heritage with BPC’s visual identity.

  • Vans and BPCBlack Players for Change

    Where funding will go

    The collaboration is structured as a philanthropic release, with proceeds from the Vans x BPC collection directed to Black Players for Change programs. The drop will follow a pre-order model, beginning with a 48-hour presale for BPC partners, friends, and family on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET, before opening to the public on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET. Purchases will contribute to funding BPC’s outreach efforts.

  • 'The headwinds are real'

    Now in its sixth season, BPC has become instrumental in the way MLS identifies racism and educates players on discrimination. 