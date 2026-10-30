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AC Milan v Cagliari Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
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Serie A, referees for matchday 10: Guida for the AC Milan-Inter derby, Sozza for Juventus-Napoli

Serie A
Bologna vs Monza
Bologna
Monza
Udinese vs Roma
Udinese
Roma
AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Como vs Venezia
Como
Venezia
Lazio vs Cagliari
Lazio
Cagliari
Frosinone vs Torino
Frosinone
Torino
Lecce vs Genoa
Lecce
Genoa
Juventus vs SSC Napoli
Juventus
SSC Napoli
Atalanta vs Parma Calcio 1913
Atalanta
Parma Calcio 1913
Sassuolo vs Fiorentina
Sassuolo
Fiorentina

Referee designator Orsato’s choices for matchday 10.

Barely through the midweek round, Serie A clubs are already preparing for the crucial 10th matchday of the 2026/2027 season. The Milan derby between AC Milan and Inter and Juventus-Napoli headline the fixtures, with plenty of tense encounters elsewhere as the league table begins to take shape.

At Aia, new refereeing appointments chief Daniele Orsato has had to choose who will take charge on the pitch and who will work in the VAR room. Guida from Torre Annunziata will referee the Milan derby for the fifth time (2 AC Milan wins, 2 Inter wins and a draw). Sozza from Seregno takes charge of Juventus-Napoli for the second time (the previous match ended in a 1-1 draw).

Here are the full refereeing appointments.

  • Bologna – Monza Saturday 31/10 at 15:00

    ZANOTTI

    BINDONI, ZEZZA

    Fourth official:      ZUFFERLI

    VAR:     DIONISI

    AVAR:      PAGANESSI

  • Udinese v Roma Saturday 31 October, 18:00

    MARESCA

    LO CICERO and ROSSI L.

    Fourth official:      CHIFFI

    VAR:     PATERNA

    AVAR:      AURELIANO

  • Milan – Inter Saturday 31/10 at 20.45

    GUIDA

    PERETTI, PERROTTI

    Fourth official:       DI BELLO

    VAR:      MAZZOLENI

    AVAR:       CAMPLONE

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  • Como – Venezia, Sunday 1 November, 12.30pm

    FERRIERI CAPUTI

    ROSSI M. – SCATRAGLI

    IV:     PAIRETTO

    VAR:      COSSO

    AVAR:     GIUA

  • Frosinone – Torino, Sunday 1 November, 3pm

    MUCERA

    DI GIOIA, FONTEMURATO

    Fourth official:      MARIANI

    VAR:     GHERSINI

    AVAR:    VOLPI

  • Lazio – Cagliari, Sunday 1/11 at 15:00

    COLOMBO

    PALERMO, MASTRODONATO

    IV:     FELICIANI

    VAR:     PEZZUTO

    AVAR:      DIONISI

  • Lecce – Genoa, Sunday at 6pm

    MARCHETTI

    BAHRI, CECCONI

    IV:     ABISSO

    VAR:     MAGGIONI

    AVAR:     RUTELLA

  • Juventus v Napoli, Sunday at 20:45

    SOZZA

    IMPERIALE – COLAROSSI

    IV:     DOVERI

    VAR:     MERAVIGLIA

    AVAR:       GARIGLIO

  • Sassuolo – Fiorentina Monday 02/11, 6.30pm

    MARCENARO

    DEI GIUDICI, BIANCHINI

    IV:       AYROLDI

    VAR:      AURELIANO

    AVAR:      PEZZUTO

  • Atalanta – Parma, Monday 02/11 at 20:45

    CREZZINI

    LAUDATO, BOATO

    Fourth official:     COLLU

    VAR:    PRONTERA

    AVAR:      MERAVIGLIA