Italian striker Immobile has made the monumental decision to bring his illustrious football career to an end. After a brilliant journey spanning more than 650 official matches and over 320 goals scored, the iconic forward hangs up his boots, leaving an unforgettable mark on the beautiful game.

The announcement comes as a significant moment for Calcio fans worldwide, who have watched Immobile develop from a promising Juventus youth product into one of the most clinical finishers of his generation, particularly during his historic stint in the blue of Lazio.

The veteran forward has decided to step away from the pitch with immediate effect, signaling the conclusion of a career that saw him compete at the highest levels in Italy, Germany, Spain, and finally France. While many expected the striker to potentially continue his journey in a different continental league, he has instead chosen to bow out now, ensuring his legacy remains intact as a player who could always be relied upon to find the back of the net.