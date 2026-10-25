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Serie A, Atalanta v Frosinone LIVE

Atalanta vs Frosinone
Atalanta
Frosinone
Serie A

Follow the eighth round of Serie A with us LIVE.

Serie A, matchday eight

Atalanta-Frosinone

Scorers:


On Sunday at 3pm, the New Balance Arena in Bergamo hosts Atalanta against Frosinone on Serie A matchday eight. The hosts suffered a cruel setback against Ajax in the Conference League, while the visitors have made an excellent start to the season. Maurizio Sarri needs a win after successive defeats to Milan and Ajax. His Atalanta are struggling more than expected. Massimiliano Alvini has overseen four league wins, one draw and two defeats at Frosinone. Much of the credit also goes to Antonio Raimondo, the league's joint top scorer alongside Monza's Varela.

  • The goals and highlights:

  • The match details

    Atalanta-Frosinone

    Scorers:

    ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Obric, Bernasconi; Pasalic, Ederson; Zalewski, Elmas, Rowe; Krstovic. Manager: Sarri
    FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Cittadini, Bracaglia; Calò, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo. Manager: Alvini

    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Marinelli

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ATA

ATA

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

FRC

FRC