Serie A, Atalanta v Frosinone LIVE

Serie A, matchday eight

Atalanta-Frosinone

Scorers:





On Sunday at 3pm, the New Balance Arena in Bergamo hosts Atalanta against Frosinone on Serie A matchday eight. The hosts suffered a cruel setback against Ajax in the Conference League, while the visitors have made an excellent start to the season. Maurizio Sarri needs a win after successive defeats to Milan and Ajax. His Atalanta are struggling more than expected. Massimiliano Alvini has overseen four league wins, one draw and two defeats at Frosinone. Much of the credit also goes to Antonio Raimondo, the league's joint top scorer alongside Monza's Varela.