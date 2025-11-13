'Serial losers!' - Anwar El Ghazi gloats and mocks 'deluded' former club after winning court battle against sacking for pro-Palestine comments

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, El Ghazi wrote: "Another day, another hearing, another appeal but still the same old outcome; a loss for FSV Mainz 05. Regular defeats on the football pitch clearly aren’t enough for the board of the club so they keep coming back for more losses in the German courts!

"I am grateful to the German courts for serving justice and seeing through the baseless and nonsensical claims of the club.

"Let me be clear, the statement from the serial losers FSV Mainz 05 following their latest defeat is as deluded as their entire dealings and proceedings against me. I have never had, nor will I ever have, any consensus with any person or organisation which seeks to silence those standing for justice and humanity. My values can never align with any organisation whose values and convictions are to blindly stand with those accused of flagrantly breaching International law and perpetrating genocide.

"No one is above the law. Let this latest victory send a loud and clear to message to the warmongers, their accomplices and the deluded board members of FSV Mainz 05; you cannot, and will not, silence the voices of the Palestinians and their advocates. Viva Palestina!!!"