Serhou Guirassy avoids punishment for Snapchat post including controversial Kanye West song glorifying Nazis as Borussia Dortmund question striker's bizarre error
Serhou Guirassy was forced to explain himself to Borussia Dortmund bosses following a social media post that included a song glorifying Adolf Hitler.
- Guirassy questioned on social media post
- Shared controversial song by Ye
- Striker will not be punished by Dortmund