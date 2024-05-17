This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Messi Reus Ramos splitGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Sergio Ramos, Marco Reus and the European-based stars linked with joining Lionel Messi in MLS this summer

AnalysisMajor League SoccerTransfersLionel MessiInter Miami CFMarco ReusSergio RamosKevin De BruyneFEATURES

GOAL takes a look at which players could end up making big moves to the U.S. this summer...

Summer is almost upon us, and with it comes a new flurry of MLS transfer talk. For years, MLS has been at the center of the always-moving rumor mill and, with Lionel Messi now running riot in the league, stars all over the world are being linked with a move to North America.

Messi has already brought his friends with him to Inter Miami, but they're far from the first stars to play in MLS. The U.S. has been drawing in some of the game's biggest names for years, although that's all intensified since the Argentinian icon stepped foot in Florida.

So, who will join Messi this summer? Which European stars are being linked with big MLS moves? And, most importantly, which of the league's clubs are in contention to make these dream deals a reality?

GOAL takes a look...

Watch Inter Miami with the MLS Season Pass
Stream now
Article continues below

Editors' Picks