Sergio Aguero welcomes Lionel Messi to Miami with herd of goats as all-time great prepares for Copa America action with Argentina

Stake/Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonSergio Aguero welcomes Lionel Messi to Miami with herd of goats as all-time great prepares for Copa America action with ArgentinaSergio AgueroLionel MessiArgentinaCopa AmericaArgentina icon Sergio Aguero has welcomed Lionel Messi and the rest of the squad to Miami as their Copa America preparations continue.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi currently with Argentina for Copa AmericaIn Miami for training ahead of openerWelcomed in hilarious way by former team-mate AgueroArticle continues below