Serbian team in mourning following death of manager midway through match after collapsing on touchline
Manager honoured by Serbian team
When all this was going on, some players broke down in tears on the pitch as the severity of the situation dawned on them. Now, according to Radnicki, the club held a memorial service for the Bosnian coach at the Kragujevac city assembly hall on Wednesday to pay their respects. Squad and staff members attended, including new Serbian national boss Veljko Paunovic. Flowers were placed around a photo of Zizovic, alongside a Radnicki team shirt, scarf, and tactics board. He only became their manager in late October but it seems he left quite the impression.
'Rest in peace, young one'
The Serbian top-flight team wrote on social media that Zizovic was full of "nobility" and a man that "inspired many" with the examples he set. They added that he left a deep mark on the club and he will remain in their memories forever.
A club statement reads, "Today, in the assembly hall of the City of Kragujevac, a commemorative assembly was held regarding the death of our coach Mladen Zizovic. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Football Association of Serbia, clubs from the country, as well as friends, associates and admirers of the work and personality of Mladen Zizovic. In an atmosphere of silence and deep respect, the attendees recalled his professional path, his football passion, and the human nobility that adorned his every step. In the speeches that followed, it was pointed out that Mladen was more than a coach — a man who inspired by his example players, associates and everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. Although he spent a short time in Kragujevac, it was enough for us all to make sure that he was an exceptional sportsman, but above all about a man and coach who left a deep mark on our club. His calmness, dedication and love for football will remain in our memories forever. FC Radnicki 1923 once again expresses its gratitude to everyone who paid tribute to our deceased coach with their presence, words of support and sincere emotions. Rest in peace, Young one."
Zizovic felt unwell before game
Radnicki star Mehmed Cosic, who was on the pitch when the players were informed of Zizovic's sudden death, said that the coach had complained about feeling poorly not long before his heart attack. He added that the Bosnian, who was taking charge of just his third game for the club, complained about his fish and refused to eat any more of it at lunch that day.
Cosic said: "I didn't fall asleep until almost 3.30am. I have no words, we are stunned,' Cosic told Faktor as he opened up on the harrowing incident. I'm replaying the movie in my head. He was giving me instructions, turned around and at one point I saw that he was talking to the referee by the benches. Then he went towards our bench, turned to the others and said "I'm not feeling well, I'm not feeling well. He fell, you saw everything else. In the video that appeared on social networks, you can also hear screams. They say he complained about the fish, said he wouldn't eat it anymore. That's what he was talking about. There were no problems during the warm-up, the game started, everything was ok. We continued the game, hoping that the worst wouldn't happen and that he would be with us again. It was clear that that wasn't it, but we said that we were playing for him and that we wanted to reward him with a victory. We weren't focused, we were in disbelief, but we didn't want to disappoint him. We believed that he would come back and be with us again, and that we would celebrate the victory. Then there was complete shock. The referee suddenly stopped the game. Someone said 'he died'. Everything stopped in an instant."
Funeral arranged for Zizovic
The report adds that his funeral will take place on Thursday, November 6. Cosic also revealed that Radnicki's players and staff have been given the week off from training, with next weekend's clash against Cukaricki now postponed.
