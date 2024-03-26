Serbia Euro 2024 squad: Who is Dragan Stojkovic bringing to the European Championship?

Serbia will compete in the tournament as an independent nation for the very first time. But who is in their Euro 2024 squad?

Having previously featured as Yugoslavia (1920-1992), FR Yugoslavia (1992-2003), and Serbia and Montenegro (2003-2006), Serbia will be looking to make a statement in the return to the European Championship since their last appearance at the tournament in 2000.

Although the European nation made it to the World Cup four times since 2000, failing to make it past the group stage on all counts, the two-time runners-up (1960 and 1968) finished as quarter-finalists at Euro 2000.

After missing out on a place at Euro 2020 by losing to Scotland on penalties in a play-off, the Eagles finished second to Hungary from Group G of the Euro 2024 qualifiers and are pitted alongside Slovenia, Denmark and England in Group C at the final tournament.

With local football legend Dragon Stojikovic leading as head coach from 2021, Serbia will face Russia, Cyprus, Austria and Sweden in friendlies ahead of Euro 2024.

So who will make Stojikovic's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...