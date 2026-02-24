Senne Lammens isn't just Man Utd's signing of the season - he's one of the best value-for-money deals in recent Premier League history

Lammens had to deal with 10 corners, the majority of which were played on top of his head. He had to face 35 crosses, catching two and punching away four of them. And he had to face four shots on target, making an incredible flying save to prevent Michael Keane's strike dropping under the crossbar in the 82nd minute and then denying Tyrique George in the 92nd.

The Belgian's calm and composed performance in the face of so much aerial bombardment and a corner strategy that Kobbie Mainoo likened to WWE's Royal Rumble was all the more impressive given he had began the game in far-than-ideal circumstances, being chased down by Thierno Barry with 10 seconds on the clock and kicking the ball straight at the striker.

And it was in total contrast to what United fans had come to expect from their previous goalkeeper Andre Onana and their reserve Altay Bayindir, who had each conceded goals directly from corners, who tended to be consumed by dread every time they faced a cross and whose stock response to making one error was to make another.