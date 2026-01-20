AFP
‘In Senegal, he's a God' - Sadio Mane dubbed 'greatest hero' of AFCON final against Morocco after stopping squad walk-off
Mane hailed for saving final from abandonment
Two-time AFCON-winning coach Renard has singled out Mane as the true saviour of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, claiming the forward’s leadership prevented a historic sporting disaster. Senegal secured their second continental title in four years with a victory over hosts Morocco in Rabat, but the football has been largely overshadowed by the controversial scenes that marred the closing stages of regulation time.
Following a contentious VAR decision to award Morocco a penalty in stoppage time, the Senegal squad - led furiously by head coach Pape Thiaw - stormed off the pitch in protest. The walk-off threatened to force the referee to abandon the match and award the trophy to Morocco by default. However, amidst the melee, Mane refused to cross the touchline.
Speaking in an interview with Le Parisien, Renard, who formerly managed both Morocco and the Ivory Coast, expressed his admiration for Mane’s conduct. "He never left the pitch," Renard observed. "He didn't think like a frustrated sportsman but like a leader. In a way, he is the greatest hero of this final and this AFCON."
- AFP
Quotes or further context to go here
The incident occurred deep into stoppage time when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala pointed to the spot, giving Morocco a chance to win the game at the death. While the majority of the Senegal team, incensed by the decision and a disallowed goal earlier in the match, followed their manager down the tunnel, Mane remained on the field of play. The veteran forward was seen gesturing frantically to his colleagues, engaging in heated discussions to ensure they returned to finish the game.
Renard believes this moment of clarity defined the tournament. Had Mane followed the emotional reaction of his coach and peers, the final would likely have ended in disgrace. Instead, Mane’s refusal to quit kept the game alive.
"Not only was he huge on the pitch, but also off it," Renard explained. "He knew how to make himself heard by each of his partners. He commands immeasurable respect." Mane’s intervention eventually succeeded; after a 14-minute delay, the Senegal team returned. Their return was vindicated when Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the subsequent penalty, allowing Senegal to regroup and win the tie in extra time through a Pape Gueye strike.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Renard elevates winger to 'God' status
Renard’s praise went beyond just the specific incident in Rabat. The French tactician, who is widely regarded as an authority on African football, contextualised Mane’s standing within the sport and his home country. In Renard's eyes, Mane operates on a completely different stratum to his peers, commanding a level of reverence that allows him to override even the coaching staff in moments of crisis.
"In Senegal, he is a god," Renard stated bluntly. "No other player comes close to him."
- AFP
A legacy cemented by character
While Mane has often been celebrated for his electric pace and goal-scoring ability, this final has arguably cemented his legacy based on his character. The "heroic" tag bestowed upon him by Renard acknowledges that his contribution to Senegal's second star was mental fortitude rather than just technical brilliance.
The victory in Morocco adds another chapter to Mane’s folklore. Having scored the winning penalty to secure their first title in 2022, he has now effectively captained the side away from the precipice of forfeiture to secure their second. By stopping the walk-off, he ensured the match was decided by football. However, Senegal are still facing punishment by the authorities after an investigation into Sunday's events was launched.
Advertisement