Selling Rodri to Real Madrid would leave Enzo Maresca with a massive midfield problem at Man City

The 30-year-old's metronomic displays in North America have convinced Los Blancos to reignite their interest in their long-term target, and they reportedly believe they will be able to bring him to the Bernabeu before the transfer deadline on September 1.

There is an air of inevitability around Rodri's departure; Guardiola's decision to step down has marked the end of an era for City, with other stalwarts also moving on, and the Spaniard is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad having flirted with a move back to his homeland and home city earlier in 2026.

"Would I like to play in Spain again, in La Liga, in Madrid? I would like to return, yes, obviously," he told reporters during the March international break. Addressing a switch to Real specifically, he added: "You can’t turn down one of the world's best clubs."

It's already been a summer of seismic change for City, as Guardiola's leaves an unfillable void, but losing their midfield maestro would cast even more uncertainty over what lies ahead as they begin life under Enzo Maresca.