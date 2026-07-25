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'Every manager wants Rodri' - Enzo Maresca addresses Real Madrid speculation as midfielder prepares to undergo back operation
Maresca addresses Rodri rumours
New City boss Maresca has insisted the club plan to retain Rodri amid mounting speculation linking him with Madrid. Fresh from captaining Spain to World Cup success, the 30-year-old midfielder will undergo minor back surgery next week. Yet, with no contract extension signed as he enters his final year, uncertainty continues to cloud his long-term future at the Etihad.
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City boss unfazed by speculation
Maresca insisted he is not concerned by the swirling transfer rumours, choosing instead to prioritise the post-surgery recovery of the star midfielder. Addressing the interest from Los Blancos alongside the player's rehabilitation plans, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, the Italian tactician stated: "We have to say that around big players there are always speculation. I'm not worried about that, it's normal. They won the World Cup and he was one of the best players. Every manager wants to have Rodri, but now surgery. He needs to rest and recover, and then he will be back here with us."
Fitness issues plague midfielder
The career of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has been blighted by fitness issues since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in September 2024, an injury that sidelined him for almost the whole of the 2024-25 season. Although ASreports that Rodri is keen on a return to La Liga with Madrid, he remains entirely professional in public, while City are prepared to entertain offers of around €60m (£51m) should he fail to sign an extension.
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City face fitness race
Rodri must now focus on his post-surgery rehabilitation, with The Athletic claiming there is no set timeframe for his return to action. The midfielder's absence is certain to delay his involvement in pre-season and could potentially force him to miss the opening fixtures of the new Premier League campaign. Maresca and his coaching staff must now devise alternative midfield setups to navigate the start of the season without their key man.
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