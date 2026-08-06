Sell in 2027 or earn new contract? Why Marcus Rashford is worth transfer risk by Man Utd despite downing tools prior to Aston Villa & Barcelona loans

Inevitable questions are being asked of whether United should be wiping the slate clean, with ex-Red Devils winger Sharpe - speaking in association with NetBet - telling GOAL when asked if the 28-year-old’s head and heart now lie elsewhere: “It's a difficult one, isn't it? Marcus Rashford's situation.

“He's such a good player. I thought we saw little bits in the World Cup again of his qualities, but it's just about what's between his ears. It always has been with Marcus Rashford.

“I think he sort of looked like he wasn't too bothered just before he left and downed tools a little bit. I don't know whether that was something personal off the field that was bothering him or something around management or something at the club, but he went to Barcelona, had a good season, was obviously looking to stay at Barcelona. That's not come off and does he come back again?

“I think talent-wise and how good he is as a player, I think he would be a real valuable asset to get back in the United squad. It's just whether Marcus wants to be part of it, wants to be involved in it and whether his heart and head is elsewhere. In that case, it makes it very difficult for him to come back.

“I'm sure Michael Carrick would welcome him and look after him and put an arm around him, but it's just whether Marcus wants to play at the club and feels like his future's there.”