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'I live in the moment' - Marcus Rashford responds as Man Utd & England forward is asked to provide update on his transfer situation
Rashford's stance on transfer talk
Rashford has insisted that he will not allow speculation regarding his United future to distract him from his duties with England. The forward spent the last campaign on loan at Barcelona, finding his form in La Liga, but the Catalan giants ultimately opted not to trigger a £26 million permanent purchase option included in the deal.
In comments highlighted by the Daily Mail, Rashford made his priorities clear when speaking to the media ahead of the Three Lions' crucial last-16 knockout clash against Mexico. “As a person, I live in the moment,” he said. “I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup. I wanted it done before, and if not, then I won't deal with it until after, because I want to fully be present in this moment.”
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Uncertainty at Old Trafford
While the player remains focused on international glory, the situation back in Manchester is far from settled. United are open to listening to offers for their highest earner this summer, though the club has no intention of sanctioning another loan move to Barcelona at this stage. Rashford’s current contract at Old Trafford is due to run until 2028, giving the club some leverage in negotiations.
Despite the noise regarding potential exits, Rashford is adamant that all his mental capacity is reserved for the tournament. The forward added: "At the same time we're fighting for something. I don't have energy to be putting into other things.” Unless a deal is struck while he is away, he is scheduled to return to Carrington for pre-season training three weeks after England's tournament concludes.
Facing the Mexico challenge
The immediate hurdle for Rashford and Thomas Tuchel’s side is a difficult encounter at the historic Estadio Azteca. Playing against the host nation in Mexico City presents unique challenges, including a hostile atmosphere and a significant change in conditions. Rashford, however, appears unfazed by the prospect of playing 7,200 ft above sea level.
“It’s a great stadium,” the United Academy graduate remarked before the team departed their base in Kansas City. “It obviously works well for them in the past, although that's irrelevant [for us]. We know what we're going to face, and we have to try to control the game and play our game. It's as simple as whatever gets thrown at us, we try to deal with it and keep moving forward.”
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Managing the altitude factor
Tactically, the England camp has been preparing for how the high altitude will affect the flight of the ball. Rashford believes the Three Lions have the technical quality to use the environment to their advantage, particularly when it comes to long-range shooting. He remains confident that the experienced squad can navigate the variables of a knockout match in such a specialised climate.
“If we get the opportunity, we know we have to test the keeper,” Rashford explained. “The altitude obviously plays a factor, but it's not something that we're worried about or anything like that. We're all experienced players. We have to manage the game. It's about doing whatever it takes to win the game and move forward. There are lots of variables, but it doesn't mean that much.”
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