‘Not a secret’ - Gabriel Jesus transfer prediction from ex-Arsenal forward as Gunners look to upgrade striking department with ‘amazing’ Julian Alvarez

They are not the only club to have expressed interest in the 2022 World Cup winner, who graced another major final at FIFA’s flagship event this summer as Lionel Messi and Co fell agonisingly short in their bid to defend a global title.

On the domestic front, Alvarez remains tied to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. He is said to have expressed a desire to take on a new challenge after two years in the Spanish capital. Barcelona would love for the talented 26-year-old to succeed Robert Lewandowski in the goalscoring department at Camp Nou.

They are, however, continuing to work under strict financial constraints and cannot afford to throw money at another South American superstar - having previously been forced to part company with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.