Sean Dyche to the rescue?! Tottenham consider offering short-term deal in Premier League relegation battle if Roberto De Zerbi rejects offer

Tottenham’s hunt for a new permanent manager has hit a significant roadblock that could force them into a radical short-term solution. Roberto De Zerbi, who left Marseille last month, remains the first choice for the Spurs hierarchy, but the Italian is reportedly reluctant to step into the dugout while the club is in the midsts of a relegation crisis. Spurs currently sit 17th in the table, just one point above the drop zone. De Zerbi would consider taking the reins in the summer, provided Spurs maintain their top-flight status, leaving a void that needs filling immediately.

The situation regarding current interim coach Tudor has become increasingly fragile. He has overseen a dismal run of form, picking up just one point from his six Premier League games in charge. His future at the club is expected to be decided by Monday, with the club sympathetic to his personal situation following the death of his father, Mario, but acutely aware that results on the pitch must improve instantly if they are to avoid the drop.